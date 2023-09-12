"The Elite's next target," "Both will be in WWE" - Fans react to top star sending a message to CM Punk after his AEW firing

Top AEW star shocked the wrestling world by acknowledging CM Punk in his Instagram story following his firing, and fans on the internet can't help but worry about his position in the company.

Tony Khan made perhaps the most difficult decision by terminating CM Punk from AEW in regard to his actions during the backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In and allegedly endangering the safety of the production team and the CEO and the President of the company himself, during the incident.

Following Punk's release, many people in the locker room were reportedly happy, and some were also dejected. Furthermore, Andrade El Idolo made a gutsy move by acknowledging Punk on social media amid his release. Later, Ricky Starks also thanked the Second City Saint with a heartfelt message and a picture with him.

"public flowers for you man @cmpunk Thank you," Starks wrote.

Well, Starks' message to Punk clearly indicates that he couldn't thank him enough for what he did to elevate The Absolute to newer heights in the AEW, and he would surely miss Punk's presence in the locker room. Moreover, it would be interesting to see how it affects Stark's rise in the All Elite promotion.

Meanwhile, Ricky may have shared a heartfelt message for the Best in the World, fans on the "X" social media platform seem to be quick to jump to conclusions as they interpret the Instagram story in their own way and also predict what's gonna happen to Ricky going forward. Here is how the fans reacted to the message:

Ricky Starks talked about working with CM Punk

During his feud with CM Punk on AEW Collision, Ricky Starks shared in an interview with Alicia Atout how the Second City Saint has helped elevate him:

"He's one of the very few, him, Bryan [Danielson], you know people like that, that have gone through that system and they know, they've seen all those different phases of wrestling. So it's great to have that just because iron sharpens iron and I think being in there with Punk obviously makes me a better person, because in my head there's a lot of pressure that I put on myself to step up to the plate, so to speak. As they say on the internet, it's sink or swim, and I've been swimming quite a bit so it's great, it really is." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Henceforth, only time will tell what's next for Starks going forward in his AEW career and how he manages to rise in CM Punk's absence.

