"The endgame is here!" - Fans erupt after top star threatens to dethrone Cody Rhodes if he wins at WWE WrestleMania XL

A former AEW star recently claimed to defeat Cody Rhodes for the WWE title if he manages to win at WrestleMania XL. The name in question is Joey Janela.

Cody Rhodes is set to host the main event both nights of WrestleMania XL. On night one, Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock. If The American Nightmare manages to defeat The Bloodline on night one, then in the main event of night two, Cody Rhodes will have a chance to finish his story one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On Twitter/X, Joey Janela put out a sarcastic tweet about challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title if The American Nightmare is successful in dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The fans played along with Janela's sarcastic tweet and gave some great reactions.

Disco Inferno believes Cody Rhodes could lose at WrestleMania XL

WCW veteran Disc Inferno recently spoke about Cody Rhodes, who is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on WrestleMania Sunday. The American Nightmare failed to beat the Tribal Chief last year due to the interference of Solo Sikoa. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno noted how the company could pull a massive twist and have Triple H cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Title in the main event.

"I think Cody's, or the rise he's had has been so weird because, like, you know, you've (Dave LaGreca) been a wrestling fan for however long, it seems like every time, the WWE, somebody left and then they brought him back, they always kinda try to punish him a little bit, you know. You know, this was the first time they brought [him] back and said, 'Okay, all right, you're a top babyface now and we're gonna put the machine behind you,'" he said.

The veteran speculated on the potential punishment that the company could give Rhodes for leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 and creating buzz all around the world.

"What if the story is at the time, at the moment he's ready to win the title that Hunter comes in with the s**ewjob and the story was, 'We set you up because nobody leaves us and tries to come and like go... This is the punishment you got for coming back. We're gonna bring up all your hopes and we're gonna ruin it in your biggest moment,'" [8:12 - 9:07]

Many believe that Cody Rhodes will finally put an end to Roman Reigns' 1300-plus-day title reign at WrestleMania XL. However, the WWE could always surprise us with another shocking outcome at the Shows of Shows.

