"The family could sue Tony Khan" - WWE veteran believes top star's family could potentially sue the AEW President

Despite receiving criticism from fans and legends in the pro wrestling industry, Tony Khan's AEW has made its impact when it comes to in-ring action. However, a WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes a top star's family could sue Khan after the top talent competed in a dangerous match despite being injured.

Darby Allin has proven himself to be a daredevil in the ring. He isn't afraid to put his body on the line which is evident when he dived through glass at AEW Revolution 2024. Allin even aimed to climb Mount Everest this year but a foot injury prevented his summit.

Instead, Darby Allin returned to AEW television last week and will now be part of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing by replacing Eddie Kingston. However, Allin revealed that he was recently involved in a bus accident and was injured. Despite this, it still looks like he might compete at this weekend's pay-per-view.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that Allin's family could sue Tony Khan for gross negligence.

"Apparently his [Darby Allin] face is still bashed in and he's not quite recovered yet but he'll come back and be on Team AEW in a f***ing anything goes eight-man garbage match and there's an injured f***ing guy. You know, his family may sue Tony. I know Darby [Allin] wouldn't ever if he was still but if they succeed in their mission, the family could sue Tony Khan and AEW for gross negligence and malfeasance and potentially body odor, couldn't they?"

Tony Khan has "special" plans for AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place on 26 May 2024. This year's show will mark the fifth anniversary of the company. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage will headline the pay-per-view.

Given the show's importance, Tony Khan revealed on The Rocker Morning Show that he has "special" plans for Double or Nothing.

"Having every Wednesday night on TBS at 8 pm and having every Friday and Saturday on TNT, that’s pretty special. But this 5-year anniversary show is the biggest milestone we’ve ever hit and we’re gonna do it in a very special way. I’ve got a lot of really cool things planned and I promise it’s gonna be a classic show. You’re gonna love it this Sunday." [H/T: PWMania]

Given the monumental milestone, it remains to be seen what plans Tony has in place for AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday in Las Vegas.