"The friend group backstage didn't like Athena" - Fans are furious over the former WWE star's absence from AEW TV

Wrestling fans recently reacted to Tony Khan's comments about a former WWE Star not being featured on AEW's shows. The star in question is the ROH Women's World Champion Athena (FKA Ember Moon).

Athena won the Ring of Honor Women's Championship at the ROH Final Battle 2022 by defeating Mercedes Martinez and has held the title for over a year, becoming the longest-reigning champion. At the upcoming Final Battle 2023, the former Ember Moon will put her title on the line against Billie Starkz.

In the past year, the former WWE NXT Champion has been a bright spot in ROH, which is All Elite Wrestling's sister company owned by Tony Khan. Athena has expressed her desire to perform regularly on AEW shows many times, but the same has not materialized.

During the ROH Final Battle 2023 Media Call, Tony Khan was asked about bringing Athena back on AEW TV. Khan said:

"I’m certainly open to Athena appearing in AEW and other places. I think it’s really great to have somebody who is a great ambassador for the company like Athena. One thing that has been consistent and great about ROH is that Athena has been very much a part of that show and focused on that show. Her work has been one of the strongest things about the show. If Athena is focused on ROH and AEW, that’s great too." [H/T WrestlePurists]

Khan's comments did not sit well with fans, and many pointed out the lack of explanation for The War Goddess' absence from AEW TV.

Here are the reactions:

Former WWE star recently teased a big return to AEW TV

Athena's last appearance in the Jacksonville-based company was at the WrestlleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023, where she participated in an eight-person mixed tag team match.

On the most recent Under The Ring podcast, the former WWE Superstar talked about cracking AEW TV and said she wants to be a triple crown champion by the end of 2024.

"I think the next step for me would definitely [be] to take a crack at AEW TV again. My first time around wasn't great and I lost to the all-powerful Jade Cargill. I want to be a triple crown champion by the end of 2024. I am going after all the belts, the TBS Championship – Julia Hart, the AEW Women's [World] Championship -– Toni Storm. I'm not content with just beating up these fragile broads left and right, this is your warning. I am coming for you guys in 2024." [H/T WrestlingINC]

