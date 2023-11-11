"The guy is returning SOMEWHERE" - Fans react to another update on CM Punk's potential return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023

Another report regarding CM Punk's possible move to WWE has just come out. Sadly, it was but another report debunking another previous one. This has left fans confused, and they now do not know what to believe, and what the real plans were.

It has been heavily speculated that The Straight Edge Superstar was going to appear at Survivor Series. But recent reports have mentioned that he was not booked for the event in any possible way.

Recently, Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, addressed the rumors, and he revealed that WWE creative has not been told of any CM Punk-related plans. He believed that despite talks that it was still a "no," with regard to Punk returning, though there was always a chance of changes. He mentioned that certain circumstances, in terms of finances and competition, could push them to do so.

Fans were left rather confused as no one could provide a sure report on what the plans actually were, and there was a lot of ambiguity. Other fans decided to go with the approach of "wait and see".

Some fans continued to speculate, saying that they could just be very secretive, which could mean a chance for his return was possible, however minimal they were. One fan even mentioned that he believed Punk would return no matter what.

CM Punk to NJPW? Top star wants this to happen

Rocky Romero recently talked about how he would like to see CM Punk in NJPW. The Straight Edge Superstar has been linked to WWE and TNA in the past, so this was in a total new direction.

In an interview with Fightul recently, he mentioned that Punk did not have the chance to do so many crossovers with the Japanese promotion while he was with AEW. He believed that if the former AEW World Champion appeared at Wrestle Kingdom, or any other big show there, it would be great for the product.

“I think that, obviously, we didn’t really get to do many crossovers when Punk was with AEW," Romero said. "There was supposed to be that Tanahashi-Punk match that never happened. So, I think Punk coming and doing a Wrestle Kingdom, or a big show like that could be, I think, great for our product. Obviously, getting fresh eyes and everything that he brings to it, merchandise and everything else. So, I wouldn’t be opposed to it at all.” [H/T Wrestling Observer]

Following various reports and speculation, there is still no sure answer as to whether CM Punk will return to professional wrestling for a certain promotion or not.

