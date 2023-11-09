"The most important thing that ever happened in wrestling," "History was made that day" - Fans erupt at former AEW Champion's milestone

An AEW star recently completed a milestone that sent wrestling fans into a frenzy. The star in question is Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega is a name that is often mentioned in conversations about the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The former AEW World Champion is one of the cornerstones of Tony Khan's wrestling promotion and played a key role in the company's success.

While the 40-year-old has held gold on multiple occasions in the company, AEW is not where The Best Bout Machine achieved stardom. Kenny Omega signed a full-time contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) on November 8, 2014, and debuted as the newest member of Bullet Club, dubbed The Cleaner.

During his tenure in the Japanese promotion, Omega did the most acclaimed work of his wrestling career, winning several major titles in the company and etching his name in history as one of the greatest to lace a pair of wrestling boots.

A recent Twitter (X) post reminded fans of the ninth anniversary of the veteran's debut in NJPW. Here's what the post said:

"9 years ago today at Power Struggle, Kenny Omega signed full time with NJPW, joined Bullet Club and debuted as the "Cleaner" in the Junior Heavyweight division."

Fans reacted to the tweet by praising the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion for his contributions to the sport and calling his NJPW debut a significant moment in professional wrestling history. One fan called him the greatest of all time, but another complained that he was still not a draw in the US.

Here are the reactions:

AEW's Kenny Omega could leave wrestling altogether for a new career after retirement

Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes recently voice-acted in an animated Netflix series entitled "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix."

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kenny Omega talked about his interest in anime and video games. The former AEW World champion said he might be interested in anime and video game crossover productions after he bids goodbye to professional wrestling.

"It really was (the perfect setup for me). Getting involved in things like this (Captain Laserhawk) is something I really wanted to do. So I tried to stay active within the anime world and in the video game world and we’ve had a lot of success with some great crossover production and it’s a great thing to know that when wrestling can’t be there anymore for me, that I will possibly have a presence within that world."

