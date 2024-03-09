"The LWO is open for new members" - Fans erupt after rumors of former AEW star's backstage frustration emerges

Wrestling fans have shared their reactions to a former AEW star's alleged backstage frustrations in the aftermath of his departure from the company. The talent in question is Mike Santana.

Santana, along with his tag team partner Ortiz, were among the earliest signings of All Elite Wrestling. The duo were involved in major programs with Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston, and The Blackpool Combat Club. However, after suffering an injury and being sidelined for a year, the star made his return at All In. Things have not been smooth between him and Ortiz, with the star seemingly going his own way.

On the heels of a highly successful pay-per-view in Revolution 2024, it was revealed that Santana had exited the Tony Khan-led promotion.

More recently, it was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the reigning HOG World Heavyweight Champion had been unhappy in All Elite Wrestling. He was seemingly feeling underutilized as a singles competitor in the company.

A user on X/Twitter shared the report from WON regarding Santana and the circumstances of his departure from AEW.

This generated a number of responses from fans. Some users pointed out the difficulties of striking out as a solo player in AEW's stacked roster. Others suggested that the New York native try his luck in a different promotion, such as TNA and WWE.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Santana broke his silence following his departure from AEW

Mike Santana's exit from All Elite Wrestling marked the end of his five-year run in the promotion.

The reigning Greektown Wrestling Champion took to X/Twitter to send a message in the aftermath of his departure from All Elite Wrestling. In a touching post, he conveyed his thanks to fans, his former partner Ortiz, and the promotion.

"It's been 5 years full of ups and downs, but above all it taught me so much about myself and this business. I'm thankful for the opportunity I was given to be a part of history at the ground level. I can say that lIl forever be a part of that legacy right at day one."

He continued that life was about taking risks and that he was excited for his future.

"But as you know, there comes a time in life where you have to make decisions and take a bet on yourself. We only get one chance at this life thing and life is about taking risks. You'll never know your true potential unless you really put it to work. I'm a big believer in "When one door closes, a bigger door opens" and im so excited for what the future holds for me."

Mike Santana was last seen in action against the legendary Homicide at an ETU Wrestling show on March 3, 2024.

