“The next Roman Reigns,” "He’s going to be star" – Twitter explodes as legend’s son reportedly signs with WWE

As per multiple reports, a WWE legend's son has reportedly signed with the company and is slated to be present backstage this week. With this news breaking, fans have headed to Twitter to share their reactions.

The son of the late legend Brian Pillman seems to be on the verge of joining NXT, WWE's developmental brand. At 29 years old, fans believe Brian Pillman Jr. has a tremendous upside and loads of potential but is yet to fully develop into the talent many feel he can be.

Pillman Jr. is best known for his time in AEW, where he was one-half of The Varsity Blonds alongside Griff Garrison. "Flyin' Brian" also enjoyed a well-received, albeit short-lived feud with MJF.

He last competed for AEW at a House Rules event in May and has been active on the independent scene ever since.

He was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center, leading many to believe that he would soon sign with the world's largest wrestling promotion. This situation has since developed, and it seems like it is just a matter of time before he makes his debut for the company.

With the breaking news of his reported signing, fans have shared their thoughts via social media. One user saw this as an opportunity to bring up WWE's failed attempts to sign global superstar Kenny Omega:

Others have been more complimentary about the move, wishing the young star nothing but the best in his new venture:

Some have decided to use the news to take shots at AEW, quoting Triple H's infamous remark about the Jacksonville-based promotion being "secondary."

Ultimately, it seems as though the deal is done, and fans could see Pillman Jr. on their screens imminently. Only time will tell how this situation pans out, but with the support of legends like Shawn Michaels, the rising star is in good stead to make his ascent to the top of the industry.

Brian Pillman Jr. seemingly teased his WWE signing

Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke on Captain's Corner virtual signing about his career thus far, noting that he is proud of what he has achieved thus far. He also stated that he has a "huge opportunity" on the cards:

"There’s a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works right now but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity coming up in my career to continue making memories," Pillman said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

It seems as though this "huge opportunity" has been revealed to be his imminent move to WWE, with Pillman Jr. looking to follow in his dad's legendary footsteps.

