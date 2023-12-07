“The only person that can have my body is my husband,” says Paige VanZant after a fan asks an NSFW question

Former AEW star and UFC fighter Paige VanZant had an epic response to a fan questioning on why she was selling her body online.

Paige VanZant, who now fights in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, is also an active online creator. She also happens to sell pictures of herself, and that caused some controversy among her fans. During an Instagram Q/A, a fan asked why she does that.

A screenshot of the Q&A session with Paige

She then gave a very candid and honest answer, stating that she does not sell her body, and only does what she does to feel confident in herself. She also reiterated that the only one that can have her body is her husband, Austin Vanderford.

“I have a somewhat controversial answer to this, that I don't know that everyone is gonna agree with. I dont sell my body. I sell pictures of my body, pictures, videos, content of my body. The only person that can have my body is my husband. I love being s*xy, and I love being seductive and alluring. I feel good and I don't know, it makes me feel good. I feel very confident, especially right now because I worked my a** off for my body. I wanna share my hard work. I really like feeling s*xy. So, that's my take. I don’t sell my body, I sell pictures of it.”

It was a great answer from the fighter, and should shut up the naysayers once and for all.

Paige VanZant tells that Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift is fake

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town due to their new found romance and liking for each other. The pop singer is often seen at NFL games to see her boyfriend play and is quite the regular.

However, former AEW star Paige VanZant alleged that their relationship was fake, and that they were doing this to get more famous. She revealed this on her Paige and Austin podcast when she said:

"I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake. Come for me, Swifties.’ I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the “Swifties.' It is publicity. It is - one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big."

Paige VanZant, who briefly appeared in AEW, is known to have some controversial takes, so her comments on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce should not come as a surprise to any one.

Were you surprised by what the former AEW and UFC fighter had to say? Tell us in the comments section below.

