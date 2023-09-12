"The real bidding war of 2024," "He wants to go to NXT" - Fans react to former world champion's commemorative new tattoo

Predictions are flying around a former world champion's potential landing spot in 2024 – including NXT. The star in question is NJPW's Will Ospreay, who recently got a commemorative tattoo that sent the internet wrestling community into a speculative frenzy.

The British star defeated Chris Jericho in front of more than 81,000 of his countrymen at AEW All In on August 27. It was a monumental spot for the 30-year-old, especially considering he's not even on AEW's roster. Ospreay has competed several times for the Jacksonville-based promotion but is still under contract with NJPW until early next year.

Images recently appeared on social media that show Ospreay's new tattoo, which commemorates his match at All In. The tat shows the date of the event, the start time of his bout, the geographic coordinates of Wembley Stadium, and the number of fans in attendance.

Fans reacted to the tattoo, with most taking it as a sign that he's AEW-bound next year. However, some seem to think there will be a massive bidding war for his talents, with one joking that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion wants to go to NXT.

Could Will Ospreay end up in NXT?

WWE NXT may be on the decline from its glory days, but it's still a solid platform for any aspiring star to make their name. While some new signees are able to skip the developmental brand, many make their way through it, including former top stars from NJPW.

Former top stars from NJPW, IMPACT, and the independent scene have been through the developmental brand. These include the likes of Bullet Club founder Finn Balor, three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and TNA Grand Slam Champion Samoa Joe.

However, other stars, like AJ Styles, have been able to skip NXT entirely and debut on the main roster. It's never a sure thing, but it's a good bet that if Will Ospreay were to sign with WWE, he would likely skip NXT.

Even setting aside the fact that it's not as prominent as it was in years past, Ospreay is a legitimate top star and a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. With both AEW and WWE likely to offer the British star millions of dollars, it's hard to imagine him showing up in the white and gold brand.

Do you think Will Ospreay will sign with WWE or AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

