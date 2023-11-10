"The real tribal chief" - Unknown fact about The Bunny involving Roman Reigns astounds fans after she leaves AEW

The fans on the internet discovered an astounding fact about The Bunny having a direct connection with Roman Reigns in an aspect following her departure from AEW, and they cannot help but hail her.

Recently, The Bunny was removed from the AEW roster's website amid her absence from TV, which intensified speculations among the wrestling world. It was later reported that she had mutually parted ways with Tony Khan's promotion. This marked the end of her nearly five-year journey with the company.

The Bunny was signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2019 in its initial year. Prior to that, she had a run with IMPACT Wrestling, now known as TNA Wrestling. The 36-year-old star's last match with the company was a six-woman tag team match on AEW Rampage in September, where she teamed up with Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay to take on Britt Baker, Skye Blue, and Hikaru Shida in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, the internet wrestling community is remembering her contributions to the All Elite promotion. A user shared a ratings report by Dave Meltzer from 2021, when a match between The Bunny and Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, on an episode of Rampage in October 2021 tied with a SmackDown segment between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Expand Tweet

The Bunny's match and the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar segment both were tied at '0.23' in ratings. This was definitely a surprising fact to learn for the fans, as no one could believe that a women's match on TV could compete with The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief being face-to-face on WWE SmackDown. Fans also shared their reactions to the astounding fact.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns' recent victory and future plans as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

At the recent Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title for the first time since SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief squared off against the challenger, LA Knight, after months of absence from TV. Although Knight tried his best, Reigns retained once again with the help of Jimmy Uso.

Expand Tweet

Following the victory over LA Knight, the Head of the Table is reportedly not scheduled to defend his title for the entirety of the remaining 2023. Hence, fans could expect Reigns' next title defense at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Moreover, Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign of nearly 1200 days is currently rumored to end at WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes next year. Henceforth, only time will tell who turns out to be the next challenger for The Tribal Chief.

Do you think Roman Reigns will retain his title until WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here