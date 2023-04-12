"The reason VINCE MCMAHON", "Would've love him in a match against Lesnar" - Twitter erupts as major star re-signs with AEW

An AEW star's re-signing with Tony Khan's promotion has seemingly left the Twitterverse divided.

The star in question is Brian Cage. His contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion ended this year, coinciding with his last match at ROH Supercard of Honor. His free agent status reportedly led to interest from WWE as well, leading to speculation about a possible switch.

A recent report claimed that Brian Cage has signed a new deal with AEW, bringing an end to all speculation. This understandably led to a barrage of tweets discussing The Swolverine's decision.

Brian Cage recently defended his ROH Trios title alongside Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona at the Supercard of Honor event. His successful title defense first led fans to believe that he was staying put on Tony Khan's roster.

Tony Khan had previously expressed a wish to keep Brian Cage in AEW for the long run

Before his deal was renewed with Tony Khan, the All Elite president addressed rumors of Brian Cage jumping ship to WWE.

Per Tony Khan's comments during the Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum, he was quite interested in re-signing The Swolverine to his brand.

"I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor. So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin."

He further added:

"I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian. They’re definitely dominant, great champions, including Brian." [H/T: WrestlingNewsSource]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Brian Cage.

