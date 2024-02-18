"The Rock is All Elite," "He copied your whole style broski" - Fans make wild claims after Bloodline member shows off iconic look

Last night on SmackDown, The Rock came out with a look that reminded fans of his WWE run during the Attitude Era. Many joked about how he seemingly looked similar to current AEW star Ricky Starks, drawing comparisons between the two once more.

During his appearance on the blue brand, The Great One wore a classic printed shirt, seemingly taking inspiration from his old WWE gimmick. On the other hand, Starks is also known for sporting such attires on AEW television.

After the Friday night show, Ricky Starks reacted to The Rock's look as he, too, made a hilarious comment about how The Great One drew "inspiration" from his fashion sense. Fans immediately reacted to the tweet, jokingly comparing him to The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

Some fans joked by claiming that the legend looked like an evolved or lower-quality version of the AEW star. Others mentioned that Starks looked better than Rocky in the iconic shirt.

A section of fans hilariously wrote that Ricky Starks appeared on SmackDown and joined The Bloodline last night. One fan claimed that the WWE icon borrowed the vest from Starks.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses The Rock of looking suspicious after SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) noticed something different during the closing moments of last night's episode of SmackDown. This was related to The People's Champion.

Ray highlighted that when every member of The Bloodline raised their fingers to acknowledge the faction and The Tribal Chief, The Rock instead made an L-shaped hand gesture.

The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to express his thoughts, seemingly finding The Great One's actions to be suspicious:

"This is NOT the proper hand gesture when acknowledging OUR Tribal Chief. What do YOU make of this? Hmmmm…🤔 #SmackDown @BustedOpenRadio" Ray tweeted.

Despite the speculation, this could just be a minor error on the part of the legend. But at the same time, this might be an intentional detail foreshadowing a potential twist in the storyline.

What are your thoughts on his gesture? Let us know in the comments section below.