"The Rock is looking a little pale," "Better than Dwayne" - Fans erupt as major AEW star is spotted with WWE legends

Wrestling fans have shared their reaction to an AEW star being spotted with a number of WWE legends. The talent in question is Danhausen.

The 33-year-old star is regarded by many as one of the most innovative minds in contemporary pro wrestling. Danhausen stood out among wrestling fans through his unique ability to tell in-ring stories while also incorporating comic elements.

The face-painted star made a name for himself in ROH, and debuted in AEW in 2022 on the Beach Break 2022 edition of Dynamite. Despite his popularity, Danhausen has not been featured often on AEW television and was last seen in the promotion at the Zero Hour pre-show of World's End 2023, competing in a Battle Royal for a TNT Title shot.

The former Black Label Pro Tag Team Champion recently amused his fans on social media by seemingly replacing The Rock in one of his former factions. Taking to X/Twitter, Danhausen shared a picture of himself with members of The Nation of Domination. The photograph also featured AEW personality Mark Henry and WWE legends Ron Simmons and The Godfather.

Fans reacted to Danhausen's post, with most users voicing their amusement at the Very Nice, Very Evil star taking the place of The Great One in the iconic stable.

AEW star Matt Hardy reacted to The Rock destroying Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes is set to share the ring with The Rock on Night One of WrestleMania 40, where he will take on The Final Boss and Roman Reigns alongside his partner, Seth Rollins. The bout will determine the stipulation for the rematch between the Tribal Chief and the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Tensions between The Bloodline and Rhodes exploded on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, when The Rock destroyed The American Nightmare in a brutal assault. All Elite Wrestling star Matt Hardy provided his reaction to the shocking segment.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Sensei of Mattitude praised The Brahma Bull's beatdown of Cody for its grittiness and praised the sequence for using blood appropriately.

"I love the fact that they used this deal where he got very vicious with Cody, he beat the s**t out of him, fulfilled the prophecy, made him bleed, and put the blood on the belt. The fact that Cody bled on that occasion, I feel like it was done very right. Blood is something you don't see very often on WWE, especially over the last few years. But the fact that they did it and positioned it in that way as the show went off, I thought it was very powerful and it was a good use of blood." [15:46 - 16:12]

Hardy recently revealed that he is assessing a new offer to remain with AEW.

