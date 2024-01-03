“The Rock returned Monday & AEW said hold my beer” - Fans go nuts as WWE legend announces his Collison debut

A certain WWE legend has announced that he will make his Collision debut this Saturday, January 6th. The legend in question would be 16-time world champion Ric Flair. Fans have given various reactions to the announcement.

Two and a half months ago, The Nature Boy debuted by appearing on Dynamite as Sting's "gift" from Tony Khan. He revealed that he would be around to support his friend as he was on his retirement tour. He was also ringside for The Stinger's match at Full Gear.

On Twitter, Ric Flair revealed that he will return to the town he 'built' for Collision this Saturday. This would also be his debut on the show, seeing as he's only appeared on either Dynamite or Rampage so far. It also remains to be seen in what capacity his return would be, and whether Sting too would be in attendance.

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement. Some fans were excited and even revealed that they would be in attendance. Others were not amused and did not enjoy the fact that he was on AEW. One fan even joked around and said that this was the promotion's way of countering The Rock returning to WWE last night on RAW Day 1.

Fans' reactions to Ric Flair's announcement

Iconic Ric Flair moment gets referenced on WWE RAW

In what could be said to be an unexpected match, Miz and R-Truth reunited as the "Awesome Truth" as they took on JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

At one point in the match, Truth was seemingly siding with the other team, as he had been spending weeks trying to convince them to include him in their faction. McDonagh and Mysterio acknowledged this and thought this was their chance to make this a three-on-one assault on The Miz.

They held Miz and told R-Truth to hit The A-Lister. Before he did so, Truth looked at McDonagh and emulated Shawn Michaels by saying he loved him and was sorry before re-enacting the iconic moment Shawn had with Ric Flair during WWE WrestleMania 24. He then ended up punching McDonagh and this allowed him and the Miz to take advantage of the situation and take the win.

Despite some controversies, Ric Flair still remains one of the best to do it, in WWE or within the wrestling industry as a whole on paper. His love for the industry also seems to be unwavering, as he always finds a way to return to it.

