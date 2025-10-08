The Usos declare top Death Riders member as a "Honorary Uce"

The Usos have just revealed which stars they consider to be an "Honorary Uce". This is a distinction given to an individual whom they declare to be at the level of family to them, despite not actually being a part of The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn was given this label back in 2022, after he proved to Roman Reigns and the group that he was loyal to them. This was a sign that he was not part of their inner circle. Despite him no longer being with the faction on paper, he remains someone dear to them.

While speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling, the Usos mentioned how they consider everyone to be an "Uce," which means brother. Jey Uso revealed that it got to a point where others were also using that term, and he felt the brotherhood in the locker room.

"It got to a point where we walked into the locker room, and I’ll never forget this, it was Wade Barrett and Apollo Crews, and I was walking by, they were calling each other Uce. I was like, this is love right here."

Jimmy added to this and mentioned how there were certain individuals whom they considered to be an honorary uce as well. He revealed that these were the likes of Sheamus, Rusev, and Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro). They revealed that they had some unique nicknames for them, which were a play on their names.

"We like mix names too, like Sheamus, we call him Sheam-Uce. Cesaro, he ain’t with us anymore, but that’s our dawg too. Cesar-Uce. Ucev–that’s Rusev.” [H/T ITRWrestling]

The Usos have been more active as a tag team as of late

Following the split of the original Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey Uso began runs as singles competitors, with Jey distancing himself from his stablemates and moving to the opposite brand.

The group had a brief reunion last year for Survivor Series, but once this was done, they went back to their respective brands. Recently, The Usos have gone back to being a more active duo. They competed in tag team action at Wrestlepalooza and were even featured last night in a match against CM Punk and LA Knight.

The two brothers remain loyal to one another, with Jimmy even being willing to take out anyone who goes after his brother. Last night on RAW, he did not hesitate to take out Punk when he began brawling against Jey Uso.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk hits a GTS on Jey Uso, but LA Knight tags himself in to steal the pin! #WWERAW

The Usos can be considered one of the best tag teams in modern wrestling. Despite Jey going down the singles competitor route, it doesn't take away the accomplishments that he and his brother have achieved across the years.

