"The vision is clear" - AEW fans react to the possibility of former WWE Superstars' title reign ending after 3 months

AEW has been facing a lot of issues of late given the drop in ratings and viewership. However, one thing that is totally working for them is the tag team of Jay White and Juice Robinson, called Bullet Club Gold.

The duo have formed an unlikely partnership and have been running riot in the AEW tag team division ever since White came to the aid of Robinson on the April 5th episode of Dynamite.

The duo took on AEW World Tag Team champions FTR at Collision over the weekend. After a great match that involved a lot of near falls, Bullet Club Gold got the win.

After the result, some fans have been calling for the pair to win the tag team titles so that they can get the division back on track.

"Right team won, now let’s do the title change so the tag team division can get back on track 🔥."

Whilst FTR have been great tag team champions, a title change will bode well for the company. Jay White has a huge fan following, and given that All In is coming up in August, Tony Khan must have something up his sleeve.

Who will feature in AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament semi-finals?

The pair of Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament after beating Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett on Rampage last week. Despite a lot of outside interference from Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, Garcia pinned Matt after the latter refused to use Double J’s guitar to attack their opponents.

Guevara and Garcia will now take on the team of Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, who beat Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

The other pair, Brian Cage and Big Bill, proved to be too much for the team of Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal and got the win with ease. They will take on the much-hyped team of MJF and Adam Cole in what will surely be a cracker of a semi-final.

