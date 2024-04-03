The Young Bucks make an announcement ahead of AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks have sent a message to their opponents ahead of their showdown in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are trying to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They defeated Private Party in the quarter-finals of the ongoing tournament to crown the new champions on last week's episode of Dynamite, avenging their loss to Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen in the inaugural 2019 edition of the event.

The All Elite Wrestling EVPs will take on Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta of Best Friends in the semi-final match on the upcoming episode of the Wednesday night flagship show. Ahead of the bout, The Young Bucks sent a message to The King of Sloth Style and the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Jackson Brothers revealed that they were excited to face Beretta and Cassidy, albeit claiming that the latter would fail to pick up the victory. They also claimed that their opponent's former CHAOS ally, Kazuchika Okada, would not be providing them with his support.

"Hi, team! Been a busy one, but made it a point to get this out EOD. We're super pumped to share the ring with Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta (who are CC'd) Wednesday, on AEW Dynamite in the semi-finals of the Tag Team Championship Tournament! Although their former friend Kazuchika Okada was promoted to a higher position in the company & will not be rooting for them, Okada wanted to make it publicly known that he wishes Orange and Trent nothing but the best & would happily take a convo offline with them!"

They added:

"Despite their being room for Orange and Trent's at work productivity, we know that they will crush it tomorrow night, in defeat! Now, let's have a killer show! [flexing emoji] Warm regards, Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson AEW EVPs," wrote The Bucks.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Trent Beretta voiced his praise for AEW EVPs The Young Bucks

Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy defeated ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven to advance to the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament. The two men will face The Young Bucks in the semi-finals on the March 3, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

In a backstage interview, Beretta addressed the former Bullet Club members and praised them as one of the greatest tag teams ever. The former WWE superstar also voiced his intention to defeat The Bucks alongside Cassidy and finally lift gold in All Elite Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen which team will proceed to Dynasty 2024 and become the new All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

Poll : Should Best Friends win the 2024 AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion