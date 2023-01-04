"Then she's the legit forbidden door" - Wrestling world certain of Sasha Banks signing with AEW following series of cryptic tweets

There have been a lot of rumors revolving around Sasha Banks and the possibility of her signing with AEW. After seeing her flurry of tweets ahead of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, fans are convinced that she has indeed said her last goodbye to WWE.
The Boss walked out of the promotion in May last year along with her then-tag team partner Naomi. The two were reportedly unhappy with the creative direction as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Thus, they dropped the titles on the table of the former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, and walked out. The two have not been seen inside a wrestling ring since.
Ahead of Sasha Banks' New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, she sent messages thanking Triple H, Vince McMahon, the WWE Universe, and many more.
People were convinced that The Boss was done with WWE and would soon sign with All Elite Wrestling.
Fans speculated that she could be the mystery partner for Saraya in an upcoming tag team match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.
Some members of the wrestling world believe that she could be the female version of CM Punk.
Sasha Banks debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Today was the first day of Wrestle Kingdom 17, and it took place inside the Tokyo Dome. One of the marquee matches of the pay-per-view was the IWGP Women's Title bout between champion Kairi Sane and Tam Nakano.
After a series of back-and-fourths, Sane hit the Seven Seas finisher and won. Following the match, Sasha Banks made her debut. She introduced a new name and a new theme song. Banks now goes by the name Mercedes Moné.
Moné attacked Kairi Sane and challenged the Sky Pirate to a title match at Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18.
