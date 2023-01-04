"Then she's the legit forbidden door" - Wrestling world certain of Sasha Banks signing with AEW following series of cryptic tweets

There have been a lot of rumors revolving around Sasha Banks and the possibility of her signing with AEW. After seeing her flurry of tweets ahead of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, fans are convinced that she has indeed said her last goodbye to WWE.

The Boss walked out of the promotion in May last year along with her then-tag team partner Naomi. The two were reportedly unhappy with the creative direction as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Thus, they dropped the titles on the table of the former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, and walked out. The two have not been seen inside a wrestling ring since.

Ahead of Sasha Banks' New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, she sent messages thanking Triple H, Vince McMahon, the WWE Universe, and many more.

People were convinced that The Boss was done with WWE and would soon sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Anti-hero @DemonTimeMero I want Sasha Banks to shock the system of the IWC.



I’m telling you, if she pops up in AEW…then she’s the legit forbidden door I want Sasha Banks to shock the system of the IWC.I’m telling you, if she pops up in AEW…then she’s the legit forbidden door

soaking in all the bad takes @jdbeacon Sasha Banks on her way to NJPW and AEW Sasha Banks on her way to NJPW and AEW https://t.co/OrWVvqGZhX

Dnash Varanda @dnash_varanda Sasha banks in my fav love u always @MercedesVarnado i will misss sasha banks in WWE but i am looking forward to see u in AEWSasha banks in my fav love u always @MercedesVarnado i will misss sasha banks in WWE but i am looking forward to see u in AEW ❤️ Sasha banks in my fav love u always

chris @sirelbowdropz #WWE #MercedesVarnado Super happy for Mercedes Varnado fka Sasha Banks. Hope she turns up in #AEW . It would certainly be a much needed boost for the women's division. Might actually get TK to create an all women's wrestling show. #ThankYouSashaBanks Super happy for Mercedes Varnado fka Sasha Banks. Hope she turns up in #AEW. It would certainly be a much needed boost for the women's division. Might actually get TK to create an all women's wrestling show. #ThankYouSashaBanks #WWE #MercedesVarnado

Fans speculated that she could be the mystery partner for Saraya in an upcoming tag team match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg



AEW will announce Mercedes Varnado as Saraya's tag team partner, declining a return to WWE, despite the momentum swing last year following the fall of Vince McMahon.



I can't wait.



#AEWDynamite Wrestling Twitter is going to be insane in 24 hours.AEW will announce Mercedes Varnado as Saraya's tag team partner, declining a return to WWE, despite the momentum swing last year following the fall of Vince McMahon.I can't wait. Wrestling Twitter is going to be insane in 24 hours.AEW will announce Mercedes Varnado as Saraya's tag team partner, declining a return to WWE, despite the momentum swing last year following the fall of Vince McMahon.I can't wait.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/kjm3htXOGl

Amith Tellis 🐇 @AmithTellis44

#AEW Sasha banks to be the mystery partner of Saraya.. Sasha banks to be the mystery partner of Saraya..#AEW

Progs @Coog2 People still having doubts it's Sasha Banks, Saraya's secret partner should tell you how MASSIVE it's going to be when she shows up at @AEW on @AEW onTV People still having doubts it's Sasha Banks, Saraya's secret partner should tell you how MASSIVE it's going to be when she shows up at @AEW on @AEWonTV

Some members of the wrestling world believe that she could be the female version of CM Punk.

Brandon @BHVATH @zzakk2 @WrestlingNewsCo Sasha Banks is the female version of CM Punk at this point. @zzakk2 @WrestlingNewsCo Sasha Banks is the female version of CM Punk at this point.

Sasha Banks debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Today was the first day of Wrestle Kingdom 17, and it took place inside the Tokyo Dome. One of the marquee matches of the pay-per-view was the IWGP Women's Title bout between champion Kairi Sane and Tam Nakano.

After a series of back-and-fourths, Sane hit the Seven Seas finisher and won. Following the match, Sasha Banks made her debut. She introduced a new name and a new theme song. Banks now goes by the name Mercedes Moné.

Moné attacked Kairi Sane and challenged the Sky Pirate to a title match at Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18.

Do you think The Blueprint will become the new IWGP Women's Champion? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

