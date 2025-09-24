"There is no other option"- 37-year-old star sends a bold message ahead of huge title match on AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will present the aftermath of the All Out event from last weekend. It was a memorable night for All Elite Wrestling, as it witnessed some pivotal moments for the company. One of which included the AEW Women's World Title victory of Kris Statlander. On Dynamite, Stat will defend her title against a 37-year-old star, and the latter sent a sharp message ahead of this showdown.Mina Shirakawa will face The Galaxy's Greatest Alien on this week's Dynamite for the AEW Women's World Championship. Over the past year, she has been one of the closest allies to former champion Toni Storm. Therefore, the 37-year-old dedicated her title match against Statlander to the Timeless One through a confident post on her social media handle.Taking to X, the Japanese superstar quoted Tony Khan's AEW Women's World Title match announcement post. She vowed to defeat Kris Statlander on Dynamite fair and square. Mina Shirakawa believes there is no other option for her than winning this match.&quot;I win or I win. There is no other option. I’ll bring this victory to Toni.&quot; she wroteCheck out her X post below:Mina Shirakawa♡白川未奈 @MinaShirakawaLINKI win or I win. There is no other option.I’ll bring this victory to Toni.Mina Shirakawa revealed her training outfit ahead of AEW DynamiteMina Shirakawa is preparing hard to take on Kris Statlander on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. She has been entering this match with momentum following her recent wins. Recently, in her latest social media activity, the Japanese superstar revealed her training outfit ahead of the show that had an interesting shout-out to Toni Storm.Taking to X, the 37-year-old shared a video of herself wearing a white t-shirt that had Storm and herself as the graphic. It was a small gesture by Shirakawa to express her love for the Timeless One.It will be interesting to see how things will turn out in this title match tonight. Toni Storm might show up at the ringside to support her friend during her title match. However, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Minaa Shirakawa on AEW Dynamite.