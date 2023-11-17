"THERE'S A CHANCE" - Fans confident WWE veteran is returning at Survivor Series after rumors he's not The Devil in AEW

In a surprising turn of events, recent reports have quashed the speculation surrounding a WWE veteran's alleged return to AEW as the mysterious figure known as The Devil.

However, the fans are not letting their hopes fade as there are whispers about a WWE veteran's return at Survivor Series 2023. The star in question is none other than CM Punk. For months, a masked figure sporting MJF's iconic devil mask has been wreaking havoc on AEW programming, launching attacks on notable stars like Jay White and The Acclaimed.

MJF has denied any involvement, claiming his mask was stolen from his locker room. Fans were claiming that the person behind the mask was none other than the former AEW star CM Punk.

However, Fightful Select has reported that CM Punk is not The Devil and is not in talks with the Jacksonville-based promotion for a return. Since his departure from All Elite Wrestling, rumors of Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion, with recent teases on WWE programming, have added more fuel to the fire.

The revelation that Punk is not The Devil has left fans divided, with many expressing their disappointment while others are buzzing with anticipation, convinced that the Second City Saint is poised for a triumphant comeback at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

However, the wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the former AEW World Champion should not return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Eric Bischoff on former WWE Champion CM Punk being the man behind The Devil mask

The theory that CM Punk could be the man behind The Devil mask has been circulating the internet, and many have bought the idea that this could be possible.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff did not believe the idea was possible. For him to be effective, it needed to have been a year-long plan.

"That's bullsh*t. The only way that that's true is if this would have been planned over the last year, otherwise it's just making chicken salad out of chicken sh*t, there's nothing genius about that," Eric Bischoff said.

It will be intriguing to discover the identity of the person behind The Devil mask and the motivations driving their actions. Until that revelation, no one backstage is safe from the individual donning The Devil mask as they continue to create chaos.

