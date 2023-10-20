“These two must really enjoy being sidekicks” – Fans troll FTR after the team files for new trademark

FTR is undoubtedly one of the best tag teams in the world right now. However, that does not make them impervious to the wrath of social media trolls. The duo recently filed for a new trademark, and X users are having a field day with the news.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, along with their real-life good friend and new AEW signee Adam Copeland, filed an application to trademark the term 'Rated FTR.' The three have good chemistry both on-screen and behind the scenes, so it makes sense that they would want to try their hand at a trios run.

However, many fans were quick to point out Harwood and Wheeler's previous attempts at forming supergroups with well-established stars. They enjoyed a brief alliance with Randy Orton in WWE, dubbed FTRKO, as well as a more publicized partnership with CM Punk, known as CMFTR.

This gave the internet trolls enough ammunition to target the decorated tag team. Questions about their "loyalty" and tendency to be "sidekicks" were just two of the topics brought up:

While the above remarks might bring a chuckle to some, in truth, this just seems like three incredibly talented stars and good friends looking to work together. More so, the trio could put on some spectacular matches and storylines alongside one another.

That being said, only the future will tell what is in store for Rated FTR.

FTR's surprising AEW World Tag Team Championship loss

After dominating AEW's tag team division for quite some time, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lost their titles to the team of Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Not only that, but the Top Guys were defeated rather convincingly, barely getting in a lick of offense.

Initial reports indicated that this major swerve was done due to Wheeler suffering a significant injury. This would also explain why he spent the majority of the match on the outside.

However, further updates contradicted this, stating that the idea to have Starks and Bill win in such an emphatic fashion was purely a creative decision. The reasoning behind the title switch was two-fold: To aid Starks and Bill in their push and raise anticipation for a rematch down the line.

It was also reported that being dominantly defeated was, in fact, Dax and Cash's idea, and while they may not be in the Tag Team Title mix right now, they will soon be vying for the belts once again.

