"They almost got beat by NXT in the demo" - Fans poke fun at AEW as Dynamite sees another decline in ratings this week

Fans are abuzz following the decline in ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. This week's show slightly outperformed WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night’s edition of Dynamite saw some slight dips in the viewership and key demo ratings metrics. AEW continued its build to next weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 804,000 viewers. Viewership dropped from last week’s show, which averaged 832,000 viewers. Despite tough competition from the CMA Awards on ABC and the third Republican Presidential Debate on NBC, AEW Dynamite managed to hold its ground with an action-packed lineup.

The show included bouts such as AEW World Champion MJF facing off against Daniel Garcia, Samoa Joe taking on Keith Lee, and a main event match between Jay White and Mark Briscoe. Interestingly, Dynamite managed to outperform WWE's Tuesday night NXT, which drew 794,000 viewers on the USA Network.

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the ratings, with many suggesting that Tony Khan should make another major announcement akin to the attention-grabbing revelation from the previous week's Dynamite.

Check out the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan does to try to boost ratings in the coming weeks.

WWE veteran expresses disappointment after watching last week's AEW Dynamite

Despite the decline in the latest edition of Dynamite, it appears that Tony Khan's major announcement did succeed in attracting more viewers last week.

Last week's Dynamite featured a segment with Tony Khan making a major announcement. However, the announcement revealed that tickets for All In 2024 in London would be available for purchase from December 1, with early access available for eager fans.

WWE veteran Vince Russo wasn't thrilled with the segment and expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

"I'm sorry, man. I just watched about 30 minutes of "Dynamite". What I learned during those 30 minutes was this---the Only People who will watch this Show . . . are the People who are already watching it. The overall Presentation of this show will Draw ZERO New Fans. It 100% Insults the Intelligence of the Casual Television Viewing Audience. Yup---MY OPINION."

Another WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, who also shared his opinion on last week's show, wasn't pleased with the promoted segment.

