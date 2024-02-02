"They are not Bloodline or Judgement Day lol," "Made me legit stop watching" - Fans are unhappy with major AEW faction

AEW is often bashed for its television product, and it seems like fans have once again voiced their displeasure with one of the current top angles in the promotion.

The Devil storyline in AEW was one of the major angles in the last couple of months. The story culminated at the Worlds End PPV, where we saw Adam Cole reveal himself as The Devil along with his henchmen, Wardlow, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong, known as The Undisputed Kingdom. However, according to the fans, the hype of the faction has gone down as they claim that the group is unentertaining.

On Twitter, a fan shared his honest thoughts on the Undisputed Kingdom:

The fans agreed with the above post as they shared their thoughts in the comments section:

AEW commentator Jim Ross makes a bold prediction on Undisputed Kingdom's Wardlow

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about the Undisputed Kingdom faction and made an interesting prediction about the former TNT Champion Wardlow.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Wardlow would end up becoming the breakout star of the faction:

"You know when that reveal was done, because of his hair I guess I didn't recognize Wardlow, and Wardlow in that group was impressive. So you got to wonder okay of all without getting too premature, you got to wonder who's going separate paths from the pack and spin out as a singles star. Wardlow would get my money but we'll see how it works out but it's a good opportunity to establish another faction and I'm optimistic." [From 06:30 to 07:07]

According to many fans, Wardlow is one of the most underutilized talents in AEW. Mr. Mayhem is a former TNT Champion; however, he is yet to reach his full potential in the company. It will be interesting to see how Wardlow is booked after the Undisputed Kingdom storyline ends.

