"They don't deserve her," "She doesn't belong in professional wrestling" - Fans divided on former WWE champion potentially joining AEW

A former WWE champion recently made a comeback to wrestling after several months away, and fans online are mulling over the possibility that she could sign with All Elite Wrestling. The star in question is UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet hadn't been seen since her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam earlier this year. It was reported that she was done with WWE, and many assumed she might leave professional wrestling altogether. However, Rousey made a surprising return to the ring at Lucha VaVoom’s Area 51 event in Los Angeles yesterday.

With Ronda Rousey back on the wrestling scene, many wonder if she'll return to the Stamford-based promotion or tour the independent circuit. Public Enemies Podcast asked fans on X if they were interested in seeing the UFC legend in All Elite Wrestling, and the responses were less than enthusiastic.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey teases next wrestling appearance

Ronda Rousey's return to the ring at Lucha VaVoom's Area 51 event surprised many. She teamed with her friend and training partner, Marina Shafir, to take on the team of Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick. Interestingly, both Shafir and Valkyrie are currently signed with AEW.

Following her reemergence, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took to X and commented on another upcoming event: Wrestling Revolver's California debut on November 16. Rousey noted that it was convenient, potentially teasing an appearance at the show.

Expand Tweet

It's currently unclear whether Ronda intends to dive fully into the independent scene or merely wrestle at her convenience. Due to her mainstream star power, she likely has the option of returning to WWE, jumping to AEW, or signing elsewhere. For now, fans must wait and see what her next move is.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will sign with AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.