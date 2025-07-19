"THEY DONT DESERVE THIS PLEASEEE," "This is too far"- AEW fans react to major personal update from The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks were stripped of their Executive Vice President titles after they lost to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In. A lot of things have changed for the twins since they lost their EVP titles. A lot of jokes regarding their EVP status were made during Dynamite as well.On this week's episode of Dynamite, the Bucks didn't get any pyro during their entrance. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions also seemed confused about what to call their 'EVP trigger' move. Even during backstage interactions, the duo was spiralling over their All In loss.They recently changed their X bio, which garnered some hilarious reactions from the fans.&quot;The company card keeps getting declined?&quot; it read.The Founding Fathers were the ones who helped establish All Elite Wrestling along with Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan in 2019. It's unusual not to see them play their kayfabe former EVP role on TV.Many fans believed that the duo didn't deserve this treatment, while some were enjoying this a lot. Things have changed drastically for the Jacksons in All Elite Wrestling now that they're not the EVPs any longer.Check out some of the reactions below:Fans reacted to the Young Bucks' bio change on X [Images via @G0LDENELITE on X]Reason behind the Young Bucks' AEW All In loss revealedThe Founding Fathers had a terrible week in Texas as they lost their EVP titles after losing to Swerve and Ospreay. Their good friend Jon Moxley also lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page at the All In event. A new report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the real reason why the Bucks lost in Texas.The report revealed that the match at All In was solely booked to end the reign of Matt and Nick Jackson as EVPs. It revealed that the twins were the ones who insisted on taking the loss. It went on to state that people backstage believed that the Bucks should go back to being a great wrestling tag team now.It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Young Bucks now that they're no longer Executive Vice Presidents.