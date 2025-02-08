"They are friends with the Young Bucks," "Don't do it Tony Khan" - Fans fear 2 popular stars could join AEW after WWE release

Tony Khan has been advised by wrestling fans not to sign two recently released WWE stars to AEW. The Stamford-based promotion has released several names like Cedric Alexander, Giovanni Vinci, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, among others and the fans have no desire to see The Good Brothers in All Elite Wrestling.

This is the second time Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been released by WWE, with the first one coming in 2020. They were brought back to the promotion in 2022 during AJ Styles' feud with The Judgement Day. The duo had a decent run alongside The Phenomenal One and Michin as part of the O.C., but The Good Brothers disappeared from television shortly after. Gallows and Anderson were having a decent run in NXT before the latter's injury last year.

It was recently reported that The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) had been released by World Wrestling Entertainment. The news met with some interesting comments by the fans who spoke about the duo possibly landing up in All Elite Wrestling after fulfilling their 90 days of non-compete.

Several fans advised Tony Khan not to sign The Good Brothers to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, another fan acknowledged that the duo were great friends with The Young Bucks and we could expect to see them in All Elite Wrestling soon.

Meanwhile, many fans are certain that The Good Brothers are heading to All Elite Wrestling and will potentially feud with Chris Jericho's Learning Tree faction.

"Let's go!!! Back to where the best wrestle," a fan tweeted.

"Next [sic] members of @IAmJericho learning tree to fued with big bill and the other guy once they turn," another fan wrote.

"They'll fall on their feet right away. NJPW or AEW if they're looking that route," tweeted another.

While there is a good chance they could turn up in All Elite Wrestling, there will be several other options for the veteran duo. Only time will tell where they land up next.

Tony Khan on potentially taking AEW public

AEW came onto the wrestling scene in 2019 and has found its own identity in the business. The promotion has been pushed as an alternative for wrestling fans and has seen many former WWE talents and huge free agents sign with All Elite Wrestling like Will Ospreay, Cope, Kazuchika Okada, Bobby Lashley, and several others.

Tony Khan recently appeared in an interview with CNBC Sports on Radio Row in New Orleans. The All Elite Wrestling CEO was asked about potentially taking the company public. However, Khan said he has no plans for that and wants the company to pass on to his family.

"I don't want to. I think we have a great family business. I'm still a relatively young executive. Someday, I'd like to have a family and hopefully they can work in the business. It's a family business," said Khan. [H/T: CNBC]

We will have to wait and see how long Tony Khan maintains his position as the president of All Elite Wrestling.

