"They got the lowest rating in like six months" - WCW legend blasts Tony Khan for major AEW booking decision

Many wrestlers and legends have called out AEW CEO Tony Khan over the years. Recently, a WCW legend took a shot at Khan for a major creative decision.

The name in question is none other than Konnan, who believes that AEW should air video packages and make proper introductions for the Japanese talents as well as the recent CMLL talents in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan recently announced the arrival of CMLL stars Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada & Hechicero, who are currently feuding with the Blackpool Combat Club ever since their debuts.

Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast with Mac Davis & Teddy Long, WCW veteran Konnan criticized the presentation of the CMLL talents which may be the cause behind the low ratings of this week's AEW Rampage.

"When they bring in the Japanese talent, are you just supposed to know who these guys f*cking are? The hardcore fans know them but the casual fans think who the f*ck is this? They don't have video packages, they don't introduce or tell you anything about them so there's not a connection, there's no back story. I'll give you an example, they just did it last week where the Mexicans showed up from CMLL. So they went to Rampage and they got the lowest rating in like six months. One of the reasons is you got four guys here that nobody knows who the f*ck they are. They don't do video packages, they don't do any character development, they're just out there," said Konnan. [From 07:17 to 08:09]

You can check out the video below.

Booker T praises Tony Khan's latest AEW signing

WWE NXT Commentator Booker T recently spoke about AEW CEO Tony Khan's newest recruitment, Bryan Keith, who has worked with Booker earlier in his career.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Bryan Keith and claimed that he played a part in creating the Bounty Hunter gimmick.

"I'm proud of him," Booker said. "[I] want to give everybody a little nugget right here about 'The Bounty Hunter.' It was a character that I created sitting in my office one day, and I told Bryan Keith I wanted him to be a black bounty hunter, you know what I mean? He's always looking to cash in."

WWE Hall of Famer added:

"That's what I thought about when I thought about Bryan Keith. This guy could be ... the fastest gun in the west, and he had the fastest kicks in the south. ... I give Bryan Keith all the praise. I give him all the accolades. I didn't do anything but motivate him." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bryan Keith is a top talent in wrestling, and he proved that during his incredible match against the Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books Keith going forward.

Which AEW star do you want to see Bryan Keith compete against in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.