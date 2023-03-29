"They leaving" - Twitter reacts to Tony Khan announcing the date for major stars' potential final match in AEW

The wrestling world is buzzing with excitement as AEW Dynamite gears up for its upcoming event at the UBS Arena in New York on April 5, 2023. The highly anticipated match will see the reigning World Tag Team Champions, The Gunns, defend their titles against the formidable duo of FTR.

AEW CEO Tony Khan's recent announcement has also added to the excitement. According to him, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler might have their last match with the promotion if they fail to win the titles from Austin and Colten Gunn.

The news has caused a wave of reactions on Twitter, with fans expressing their excitement and concern. They are particularly skeptical about the future of FTR, as their contract is set to expire in April.

While their recent return to AEW TV has sparked rumors that they have signed a new contract, fans remain uncertain about whether the duo will stay with Tony Khan's promotion or make a surprise appearance in WWE.

Check out the reactions below:

The upcoming match promises to be a thrilling event, with fans eagerly anticipating the showdown between The Gunns and FTR. People will be tuning in to see who comes out on top in this exciting battle for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

FTR member Dax Harwood talks about facing former AEW Tag Team Champion

Despite personal issues between FTR and the Young Bucks in the past, Dax Harwood is still interested in a third encounter between the two duos.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Dax expressed his desire to put personal issues aside and focus on the business of wrestling.

“I’m in the business for the business, that’s it. If I can make friends along the way, man, that’s f**king cool, and if I don’t, that’s okay too because I’m in the business for the business, and right now the biggest business I want to do is—I want there to, there should be a story between, at the very least myself and Cash [Wheeler] and The Young Bucks. I mean there should be a real story, you know there’s a rubber match that’s got to come soon, and if personal issues can be put to the side, this can make a lot of money." [13:41-14:26]

Check out the interview below:

While it remains to be seen if the two teams will ever collide again, Harwood's comments suggest that he is open to the possibility.

Would you like to see FTR back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes