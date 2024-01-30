"They look happy" - Fans react to picture of CM Punk and Jade Cargill from their AEW days after Royal Rumble 2024

Fans have shared their reactions to a picture of CM Punk and Jade Cargill from their days in AEW, which resurfaced after the 2024 Royal Rumble.

CM Punk and Jade Cargill were major stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Punk, a former WWE Champion, returned to wrestling after a hiatus of seven years when he made his debut in AEW on Rampage: The First Dance in August 2021.

The Straight-Edge superstar had an exciting but controversial run in the company - including two world title reigns - which finally ended with Tony Khan firing Punk following his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Punk shocked the world by returning to WWE at Survivor Series in November 2023.

Jade Cargill, on the other hand, made her debut in the company in November 2020 and would go on to dominate the roster with a 60-match winning streak. She also became the inaugural TBS Champion, a title she held for over 500 days before losing it to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023.

The 31-year-old unsuccessfully challenged Statlander in a rematch on the September 15, 2023, episode of Rampage. It proved to be Cargill's final match in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Post the expiration of her contract with AEW, Jade signed up with WWE. The Stamford-based promotion officially announced her acquisition on September 26, 2023.

Cargill made her in-ring debut in WWE in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, eliminating Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and the returning Naomi in a strong showing. She was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan.

CM Punk's participation in the Men's Rumble marked his first televised WWE match in nearly a decade. It proved to be an anti-climax as the former WWE Champion fell agonizingly short of claiming his maiden Rumble victory.

X user Julian Weeks recently shared photographs of Punk and Cargill from their tenure at AEW, contrasting them with pictures of the two stars from the Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

Fans shared their reactions to the photos, with many suggesting that Punk and Cargill seemed healthier and happier in their new workplace.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill comments on her AEW run after her Royal Rumble 2024 debut

Jade Cargill shared her thoughts on her time in AEW after making her in-ring debut in WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The former TBS Champion entered the Women's Rumble at #28, eliminating Nia Jax, Naomi, and Becky Lynch in a memorable outing. Cargill, who signed with AEW in 2020 and departed in 2023, recently spoke to Denise Salcedo in an interview about her tenure in Tony Khan's promotion.

Cargill expressed her gratitude for the instruction and guidance she received from veterans in AEW, acknowledging the role played by the company in helping her find her footing and preparing her for WWE.

“I felt like I would have not gotten a better start other than AEW and that's me being very honest. I think the veterans in the locker room prepared me for the grander stage at WWE. I got a great experience there, being thrown into the water and being able to swim and survive, it's prepared me for the big stage that WWE has,” Cargill said. [1:37 - 1:55]

Watch the video below:

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Cargill in the forthcoming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill's Royal Rumble performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here