"They need him" - Fans divided over Tony Khan potentially bringing 2-time WWE Champion back to AEW

The Twitterverse is apparently in conflict over the potential return of a former WWE Champion to AEW.

CM Punk has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion since the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident at All Out pay-per-view last year. Punk's heated rant at the post-show media scrum led to a backstage scuffle, which resulted in numerous stars and other personnel being suspended from the company.

The former AEW World Champion also suffered an injury at the All Out pay-per-view, effectively putting him out of action for an extended period of time. Furthermore, his relationship with Tony Khan has also been a subject of speculation, as the star has not been mentioned in All Elite programming ever since he was suspended.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer claimed that Punk could potentially be available to make an AEW return in the next couple of months. This prompted a number of fans to take to Twitter to share their opinions on the matter.

Zacklamey @ZackLamey2Zen @WrestlePurists I am guessing FTR gonna win the tag titles and then they are gonna go after trios title as well with Cm punk. @WrestlePurists I am guessing FTR gonna win the tag titles and then they are gonna go after trios title as well with Cm punk.

Explosivo!!!!!!! @jonlyon813 @WrestlePurists The slow backtrack from the Jericho shill begins. @WrestlePurists The slow backtrack from the Jericho shill begins.

Skelevra @Skelevra2 @WrestlePurists Ftr cm punk Vs The Elite at the uk show in front of 30k + chanting people! @WrestlePurists Ftr cm punk Vs The Elite at the uk show in front of 30k + chanting people!

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ @WrestlePurists No idea why anyone started speaking about him as if he was no longer apart of the company, that was silly to begin with when he’s still signed. I thought people would’ve learned from those Malakai Black rumours. @WrestlePurists No idea why anyone started speaking about him as if he was no longer apart of the company, that was silly to begin with when he’s still signed. I thought people would’ve learned from those Malakai Black rumours.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently commented on the former AEW Champion

While a number of fans are quite fond of CM Punk, Seth Rollins apparently holds a very different opinion of the AEW star.

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Seth Rollins went off on a rant about Punk and called him a 'cancer.' Rollins also mentioned how he wanted The Second City Saint to stay away from WWE.

"Oh, Philly Phil [Punk's real name]. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Punk in the coming months. Could he return to All Elite Wrestling in the near future? Only time will tell.

