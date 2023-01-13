"They owe their entire existence to Vince McMahon" - Wrestling fans claim top AEW stars should thank WWE for their rise to stardom

The wrestling world wants top AEW stars to thank Vince McMahon and WWE for their immaculate growth in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The stars are the current champions, namely Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, The Acclaimed, The Elite, and MJF.

For a long period of time, at least two or three champions in AEW would be wrestlers who made a name for themselves in WWE. Some noteworthy former champions are Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, FTR, and Samoa Joe, to name a few.

A little over three years after the birth of All Elite Wrestling, for the first time ever, every champion in the Tony Khan-led promotion is a star that grew and made a name for themselves in the promotion itself. Once fans came to this realization, they were elated.

Few fans ridiculed the idea of people on the internet complaining that the promotion was filled only by former stars who worked under Vince McMahon in WWE.

"Wasn't even that long ago when dumb*** drones were saying the whole company was just ex-WWE guys taking over. AEW is full speed ahead in 2023 so far," a fan tweeted.

A majority of fans denied that all the champions are AEW originals and did their research to prove that every wrestler has appeared on WWE television at one point in time. They also pinpointed the fact that the current Women's Champion Jamie Hayter was one of the wrestlers in NXT UK and had matches against the likes of Doudrop (fka Piper Niven).

AEW CEO Tony Khan is rumored to be interested in purchasing WWE

Since the birth of All Elite Wrestling, there has been a war on social media on which promotion is better. The online battle may soon come to an end as Tony Khan is rumored to be interested in purchasing WWE.

Vince McMahon has reportedly been interested in selling his company for a long time. Since he has now returned to power, the discussions about selling the company have also resurfaced. Tony and his father, Shahid Khan, are seemingly one of the parties that could end up purchasing the company.

There were reports that WWE had sold the company to the PIF of Saudi Arabia, but that was reported to be false by Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Would you like to see Tony Khan purchase WWE as well? Let us know in the comments section.

