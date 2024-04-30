“They should release him” - Fans hold Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) responsible for AEW star’s continued suspension 

Wrestling fans believe that Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is responsible for an AEW star's continued suspension. The talent in question is Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God has been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since its foundation and is even regarded as one of the Four Pillars of AEW. However, Guevara has been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming since February 2024 after inadvertently injuring Jeff Hardy during a No DQ match on Rampage.

The 30-year-old star was reportedly suspended by the Tony Khan-led company for delivering his finishing move on a concussed Hardy instead of proceeding directly to the finish as per medical protocols. A recent update on Guevara's status in AEW revealed that the former TNT Champion was still serving his suspension over the alleged "miscommunication" during his bout against The Charismatic Enigma.

Fans took to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the latest report on Sammy Guevara. Several users alluded to the latter's complicated history with newly-signed All Elite Wrestling talent Mercedes Mone, suggesting that The CEO's AEW arrival may have played a part in Guevara's continued absence.

His distasteful comments regarding Mone from a podcast in 2016 caused the Texas native to be suspended by All Elite Wrestling in 2020.

"Suspended by the CEO," wrote one user.

"He not suspended 4 that he is suspended over his comments on a podcast bout Mercedes," tweeted another user.

Other users voiced similar opinions on the subject, speculating on the possible influence of the former IWGP Women's Champion on Guevara's All Elite Wrestling career. Some fans even argued that the latter should be considered for release or termination.

Kevin Nash believes AEW may have been harsh in suspending Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara's All Elite Wrestling suspension has been debated both by fans and industry veterans. The former AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion has been a frequent source of controversy and has received a lot of criticism for his in-ring style as well as for his backstage conduct.

However, according to WWE legend Kevin Nash, AEW may have been too harsh in suspending Guevara for accidentally injuring Jeff Hardy, pointing out that the former Jericho Appreciation Society member had not acted out of malice. Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, the former Diesel said:

"If it was with malice, then yeah he should be suspended. But a botched move is a botched move." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Sammy Guevara in All Elite Wrestling.