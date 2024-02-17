"Things haven’t been the same since Cody left" - Fans react to reports of growing backstage frustration in AEW

AEW may have their fair share of great moments over the years; however, the company's backstage environment has also been a major problem, and according to recent reports, the talent has lately been frustrated with Tony Khan.

The Jacksonville-based promotion owner tries to promote All Elite Wrestling as much as he can during interviews, but the reports tell us a different story. Many wrestling veterans never shy away from bashing AEW on multiple occasions for their declining attendance as well as TV ratings, which does not paint a good picture for the company.

On Twitter, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was posted about how the talent in All Elite Wrestling is frustrated with the company and Tony Khan due to the declining audience at the shows:

"WON: AEW talent is reportedly frustrated with Tony Khan, feeling the popularity is steadily declining, even though Khan presents the product in a 'stronger' light:"There is also frustration from a lot of circles since talent comes to the shows and sees the smaller crowds since the start of the year. Khan always paints a positive picture about the company being stronger due to increased revenues, or bringing up ratings, and there’s the feeling that popularity is declining overall and changes have to be made to turn it around and he’s acting like everything is fine".

Tommy Dreamer did not like Cody Rhodes's reference at this week's AEW Dynamite

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently shared his thoughts on Darby Allin mentioning Cody Rhodes at this week's Dynamite.

During his segment against Nicholas and Mathew Jackson on Dynamite, Darby Allin noted how Cody Rhodes was one of the reasons behind his signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Dreamer shared his displeasure over Darby Allin's promo:

"He [Darby Allin] could've changed it with one name. Tony. All he had to do was, 'Thank God I had a boss who believed in me,' and then the fans would've chanted 'Tony' instead of 'Cody'. None of that could've happened without Tony Khan's money, and he deserves that praise. And for whenever there's negativity towards the company, you know, he has to take that on the chin, but if you want a building cheering somebody who really did start that revolution, it would be Tony," Tommy Dreamer said.

Cody Rhodes was one of the EVPs in AEW alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Rhodes is also the first-ever TNT Champion; however, he never held the AEW World Title during his tenure with the company.

