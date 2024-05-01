"Think it’s time to go back to WWE" - Fans react to R-Truth's appreciation for major AEW star following recent accolade

Wrestling fans have reacted to R-Truth praising a major AEW star following a recent accomplishment. The talent in question is Swerve Strickland.

The Moghul Embassy leader fulfilled his goal of becoming AEW World Champion last month by defeating Samoa Joe at Dynasty 2024. Strickland became the first black world champion in the promotion, and his history-making accolade received praise from WWE Superstar R-Truth.

During a conversation on the Battleground Podcast, Truth congratulated Strickland for his title wins at St. Louis, Missouri, last month. Stating that he meant to call and would eventually text the Washington native, the reigning World Tag Team Champion commended Strickland for his talent and humility.

R-Truth's remarks about the former NXT North American Champion prompted the latter to take to X/Twitter and inform the 52-year-old star that he would await his call.

The interaction between Truth and Swerve has elicited various reactions from fans on X/Twitter. One user shared that The New Flavor should return to WWE, drawing a parallel between Strickland and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

"God swerve deserves better man smh....i kinda think it's time to go back to WWE....hes our black Cody," tweeted the user.

On the other hand, another fan stated that Swerve's victory in the Chaifetz Arena was well-deserved.

"Well earned. Champion," tweeted the fan.

One user criticized tribalism among fans of rival promotions like AEW and WWE, pointing out the kinship between talent across company lines.

"This is amazing. You know what's weird with online. Is that all the wrestlers watch each other and support each other. Online not so much. I just don't get it," wrote the fan.

Another user speculated on the prospect of Truth joining forces with Strickland in AEW and acting in a managerial capacity alongside Prince Nana.

"I know R-Truth is happy in WWE and I never want him to leave somewhere where he is simply killing it but imagine a management double act of Prince Nana and Ron Killings hyping the fans up before Swerve Strickland makes his way to the ring," wrote the fan.

Swerve Strickland sent a message after AEW Collision ratings were revealed

The April 27, 2024, edition of AEW Collision featured several excellent matches and pushed forward the promotion's storylines heading into Double or Nothing 2024. Courtesy of an NBA play-offs lead-in, the show saw a huge boost in ratings, bagging a viewership of 621,000 and a rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic.

Swerve Strickland, who opened Collision with a promo addressing the crowd at Daily's Place and defended his AEW World Title against Claudio Castagnoli later that night, also played a vital role in the show's ratings spike. After the viewership figures for the episode were revealed, the 33-year-old star took to X/Twitter to send a cheeky message:

"Narratives" [inverted triangle emoji][middle finger emoji][inverted triangle emoji]," tweeted Swerve.

Strickland's challenger for Double or Nothing 2024 will be revealed on next week's episode of Dynamite.

