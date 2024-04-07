"This is bigger than any of the 3 free agents Tony signed" - Fans erupt after top free agent signs with WWE over AEW

The war between WWE and AEW in early 2024 hasn't been in the ratings but in free agent signings, with the two promotions each gunning to secure some of wrestling's top stars for their respective rosters. Fans are going wild after it was revealed that multi-time STARDOM champion Giulia is set to join NXT.

STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa was ousted from the Japanese promotion back in February, with allegations of talent poaching being leveled at him. All Elite President Tony Khan seemingly hinted that Ogawa was in league with WWE, stirring up controversy in the wrestling community.

While those accusations haven't been proven, it certainly seems that Rossy is cozy with the Stamford-based promotion now, and he's brought former STARDOM phenom Giulia with him. The two were seen together at last night's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier today.

Expand Tweet

Giulia is reportedly set to join WWE NXT soon. When news of Triple H's newest acquisition hit social media, fans went berserk.

While some lamented that she wouldn't be signing with AEW, others took the opportunity to poke fun at Tony Khan for missing out on her, with one fan even claiming that she was a bigger signing than Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At just 30 years old, Giulia is indeed a major pickup for the Stamford-based promotion. Whether she will still be able to compete in Rossy Ogawa's rumored startup promotion remains to be seen.

STARDOM and AEW partner up after Rossy Ogawa's departure

It was long rumored that Rossy Ogawa was the roadblock preventing AEW President Tony Khan from establishing good relations with World Wonder Ring STARDOM. Despite the famed Joshi promotion being owned by NJPW parent company Bushiroad, its talent had never appeared at Forbidden Door or on AEW TV.

That seems to have changed following Rossy's departure, and the talent trade has commenced. STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa appeared at a ROH taping a few weeks ago, claiming victory in a match against Anna Jay.

Tony Khan then repaid the favor this past Thursday by sending Mariah May and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm back to their old stomping grounds. The two appeared at STARDOM American Dream 2024, along with Willow Nightingale, who made her debut for the Japanese promotion in a tag match.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Tony Khan has indicated that STARDOM talent Megan Bayne is signed with All Elite Wrestling. Amid the chaos of these signings and crossovers, it seems that fans might have a lot to look forward to when Forbidden Door rolls around this year.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE