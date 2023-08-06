"This blew my mind" - Fans go wild after WWE personality references AEW star during Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Roman Reigns took on Jey Uso in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2023 in a match for the Undisputed Universal Championship and recognition of The Tribal Chief. However, it was the reference of a CM Punk moment that caught the fans' attention during the match.

CM Punk is one of the greatest WWE stars of the modern era. His feuds against the likes of John Cena and The Rock are talked about to this day. His rivalry against the latter produced numerous memorable segments, one of which included Punk dropping an iconic line on the January 7, 2013 episode of RAW, "Your arms are just too short to box with God."

Corey Graves uttered the same line during Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in the Tribal Combat when he said, “Reigns reminding Jey that your arms are just too short to box with God.”

Fans on Twitter were quick to pick up on that line, reminding everyone of the incredible promo exchange between the Second City Saint and the Great One.

Check out the reactions below:

#SummerSlam Corey Graves just said “reigns reminding Jey that your arms are just too short to box with god” I’m sure that’ll have a completely normal reaction on here

Corey Graves giving me CM Punk flashbacks here “Your arms are just too short to box with god”Corey Graves giving me CM Punk flashbacks here #summerslam

Matthew Atienza @Matthew_Atienza Corey Graves with the CM Punk reference.

#SummerSlam COREY GRAVES WITH THE CM PUNK REFERENCE ON COMMENTARY??IM HERE FOR IT

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The Bloodline storyline has been going on for over three years now. It all started with Jey Uso challenging the Big Dog in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match.

Following a loss, Jey joined forces with the former Shield member and Paul Heyman. With Jimmy Uso by their side, the Bloodline conquered WWE.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for 1,070+ days and is on course to become the longest-reigning WWE Champion in history. However, his alliance with the Usos came to an end at Night of Champions when they turned on him and Solo Sikoa.

The Usos defeated the Head of the Table and the Enforcer in the "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match, which led to the singles match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. The world title was on the line, as well as the right to be called the Tribal Chief.

The match was contested under no rules stipulation, which led to plenty of distractions and objects being used in the match. Solo Sikoa put the odds in favor of the Tribal Chief before Jimmy Uso showed up.

He turned on his brother Jey and Roman Reigns won the match to retain his belt. It remains to be seen what happens next in the Bloodline drama.

