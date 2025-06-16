"This could cost the AEW a lot of money," "Dude just wants to get paid" - Fans erupt after major lawsuit filed against Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion. However, even that status was not enough to protect him from being sued by an associate of the company. However, fans felt something fishy and did not back down from exploding on social media.

According to a report by The Takedown, Christopher Dispensa, who worked as an associate for AEW, filed a lawsuit against Moxley and the promotion for negligence, civil assault, and battery. He filed it on the grounds of being shoved by Moxley during a cage match against Kenny Omega on the May 10, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

Dispensa claimed that he had to undergo surgery and treatment for other injuries that were not disclosed in the lawsuit. As it made headlines on social media, wrestling fans could not hold back their views and exploded, mincing no words.

A large portion of the audience sided with AEW and Jon Moxley. They claimed that the spot was not enough to cause the injuries that Dispensa claimed in the lawsuit.

"Is Mr. Dispenda made of glass? There is zero chance he sustained those injuries from this," a fan commented.

"Makes me think of that "fragile body" promo that Mox cut. (This whole lawsuit seems beyond sketchy btw)," another fan tweeted.

"That lil shove ain’t do all that pls," another fan commented.

"So this dude got severely hurt from this? To the point he needed surgery? Took two years to report the injury as well? Something about this ain’t smelling right," one more fan tweeted.

However, one fan noted that the incident could cost the company a lot of money. On the other hand, another one claimed that it was just a stunt by Dispensa to earn cash from Tony Khan's company at the expense of Jon Moxley.

AEW All In Texas will feature Jon Moxley in a huge title match

Jon Moxley is set to face another challenger for the AEW World Championship at the promotion's biggest event, All In Texas. He will go one-on-one with "Hangman" Adam Page in a classic showdown with the stakes higher than ever.

The Death Riders leader sent his army of wolves to take down The Hangman during last week's edition of Dynamite. They were about to inflict major damage on him until Samoa Joe and The Opps ran down to the ring to make the save.

With The Millennial Cowboy having a major opportunity in hand and having the home-field advantage, it will be interesting to see this marquee showdown take place at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 12.

