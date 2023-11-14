"This girl's hot" - Disco Inferno reacts to Tony Khan's latest AEW signing

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has reacted to Tony Khan's latest AEW signing, Mariah May.

May was introduced on the latest edition of Dynamite by RJ City, who praised her talent and potential. Mariah then spoke briefly and expressed her excitement to be joining All Elite Wrestling. She said former WWE Superstar Toni Storm is a big reason she is in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Following her debut in AEW, veteran Disco Inferno shared some interesting thoughts about Mariah May's introduction on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said that May is "very attractive" and that he would have done "a glamour video" with her to make her look like a star.

"So, this was interesting. RJ City stood on the backstage set and introduced Mariah May as the newest AEW signee. This girl's very attractive, okay? There were some clips posted over on Twitter. She's very reckless, like she's a stardom girl. She wrestles in stardom, but she's a hot blonde, right? People are posting her highlights. She's dropping girls on their head, on their neck. Very reckless, right," Disco said. (27:05 - 27:30)

He continued:

"When she's talking about Stardom and stuff like... bro, this girl's hot. I would have done, like, a glamour video with her or something, you know? So, they should have done like a glamour video to make her look like a star." (27:57 - 28:07)

Check out the video below:

AEW star Marina Shafir is set to team up with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey had her last match in WWE at SummerSlam 2023, where she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match.

In a surprising turn of events, Rousey made her return to wrestling at Lucha VaVOOM’s two-night Area 51 event, where she teamed up with AEW star Marina Shafir to defeat Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

Following this, it was revealed that Wrestling REVOLVER's next main event would be headlined by Ronda Rousey in a tag team match with Marina Shafir.

Expand Tweet

Rousey and Shafir are scheduled to face ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz this Thursday, November 16, in Los Angeles, California, and the event will be available for viewing on FiteTV Plus.

What are your thoughts on Marina Shafir's debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.