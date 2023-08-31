"This is gonna be a crappy PPV" - Fans disappointed as AEW announces surprising opponent for Samoa Joe at All Out

Twitter is abuzz with reactions from fans as AEW dropped a bombshell announcement regarding an unexpected title match for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view event.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, it was revealed that Shane Taylor will be facing Samoa Joe, for the ROH TV Championship, at All Out. The match was announced in a video package, and it came as a surprise to many fans who were not expecting this match.

Rumors had been circulating about a potential showdown between CM Punk and Ricky Starks for the 'Real World Championship,' after their series of matches on Collision in recent weeks.

However, it seems that the Chicago shows will miss out on CM Punk's presence, due to reported suspension, alongside Jack Perry, following an alleged backstage altercation at All In in Wembley Stadium.

However, the unexpected annoucement by AEW between Samoa Joe and Shane Taylor for the ROH TV Championship at All Out has been receiving some interesting reactions from the fans.

Fans took to Twitter as they were disappointed with the announcement, calling it a filler match, while some also called this the the worst AEW card of all time, and mocked Tony Khan, calling him the booker of the year sarcastically.

Check out the reactions below:

Only time will tell how the match between Shane Taylor and Samoa Joe will turn out.

What other exciting matches were announced for AEW All Out?

AEW has announced several more matches for their upcoming pay-per-view event, All Out, taking place this Sunday in Chicago.

The biggest match of the night will see Orange Cassidy defend his AEW International Championship against Jon Moxley, after Cassidy retained the title on Dynamite this week against Penta. In another big match, FTR and the Young Bucks will team up to face Bullet Club Gold.

MJF and Adam Cole will also defend their ROH Tag Team Championship against opponents yet to be determined. The team that wins a tag team battle royal on Rampage will earn the title shot.

Other matches announced for All Out include Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro, TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho, and TNT Champion Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin.

As these matches are shaping for the weekend, All Out is sure to be a great show for the fans in Chicago.

What are your thoughts on All Out match card? Sound off in the comments section below.