"This isn't gonna be good for Tony Khan" - Twitter erupts after hearing rumors of upcoming CM Punk interview

It wouldn't be a week in the wrestling world without a little bit of CM Punk-related drama, with fans once again up in arms at the prospect of more controversy on the horizon.

The former AEW World Champion recently took part in an interview with ESPN to promote the upcoming debut episode of Collision, where Punk will make his long-awaited return to the company after being in exile due to a combination of injuries and backstage turmoil.

But the reason fans are once again talking about a potential storm of controversy relating to CM Punk is down to Wade Keller of PWInsider speculating that the interview might upset some people.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Wade Keller on CM Punk: "I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there's going to be something that comes out that media wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don't mean to be cryptic but I haven't heard the details or seen enough to say much but yea, I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Wade Keller on CM Punk: "I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there's going to be something that comes out that media wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don't mean to be cryptic but I haven't heard the details or seen enough to say much but yea, I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While fans do love a little bit of drama every once in a while, the Internet Wrestling Community seems completely divided on the prospect of another Punk meltdown. Some are dreading its release, while others simply can't wait for it.

Kevin Zwicker @papi_kevo_ @WrestlingNewsCo I got a feeling this isn’t gonna be good for Tony Kahn @WrestlingNewsCo I got a feeling this isn’t gonna be good for Tony Kahn

The fact that the interview was pre-recorded means that AEW has signed off on it and deemed it acceptable to air, meaning that fans shouldn't be too worried about it. However, when it comes to CM Punk, expect the unexpected.

CM Punk will wrestle at the United Center for the very first time on AEW Collision

Given the fact that he made his return to wrestling at the United Center in August 2021, some fans may associate the home of the Chicago Bulls with the "Straight Edge Superstar." With that in mind, it's mind-boggling to think that CM Punk's upcoming match on AEW Collision will be his first in the United Center.

Punk will team up with AEW Tag Team Champions FTR to take on ROH Television Champion and Punk's long-time rival, Samoa Joe, as well Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson, who have had their eyes on FTR's tag belts in recent weeks.

The former AEW World Champion cut a promo on the "First Dance" edition of Rampage in August 2021 when he made his All Elite Wrestling debut, but didn't wrestle until All Out the following month.

Punk was meant to compete at the United Center in 2022 against Hiroshi Tanahashi for the first-ever Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, he broke his foot on the June 1, 2022 edition of Dynamite and was pulled from the show.

