"This would be a good chance to put a new mask on him" - AEW fans react to Luchasaurus' new name

Christian Cage has turned the AEW world upside down by announcing the new names of his stablemates.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Cage 'rechristened' Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne after the group's loss to Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin at Full Gear 2023. The masked superstar and Wayne will now be called 'Killswitch' and 'The Prodigy,' respectively.

Captain Charisma blamed Luchasaurus for the stable's loss at the recently concluded pay-per-view and humiliated him. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion seemed displeased with his leader's actions and teased betraying him.

Wrestling Twitter reacted to Luchasaurus' new name, sharing varied responses. While some praised the decision, others had some hilarious reactions.

Many fans also pointed out how the moniker change could allow the masked superstar to adopt a darker persona and excel alongside Cage.

What did Nick Wayne's mother, Shayna Wayne, do on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite?

Shayna Wayne is the real-life mother of Nick Wayne. She recently appeared at the 2023 WrestleDream pay-per-view, as she was in the crowd for Cage and Darby Allin's high-profile bout for the AEW TNT Championship.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Shayna was a victim of a mistimed move by Captain Charisma. The TNT Champion later ordered Luchasaurus to assault Nick's mother with a steel chair. However, Adam Copeland arrived and saved her from the attack.

Wrestlers' family members joining on-screen storylines has been a wrestling trope for a long while. Shayna could also become a vital part of The Patriarchy's feud with Adam Copeland in the coming weeks. She is connected to the business as she has been running the Buddy Wayne Wrestling School for years. Hence, she might appear on more AEW shows moving forward.

