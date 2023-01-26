"This guy has to go to WWE" - Wrestling fans want top AEW star to leave Tony Khan's promotion after recent absence

The pro-wrestling community seemingly believes an AEW star should jump ship to WWE.

The star in question, Wardlow, has not been seen in action for a while. Although he was previously only MJF's bodyguard, his popularity skyrocketed after he started a feud with The Pinnacle leader. The rivalry resulted in the Wardog breaking free of his contract with MJF, and being signed to the All Elite roster.

However, Wardlow's red-hot momentum seemingly fizzled out during his feud with Samoa Joe. He was taken down by Joe during their match on the New Year's Smash Dynamite episode. Post-match, Joe also humiliated him by chopping off his hair.

Prompted by the Wardog's recent absence, the Twitterverse seemingly believes that he will be handled better in WWE. Many fans took to social media to post their thoughts.

6ix$ide @6ixDot_ @EliteClubSOB He's being repacked most likely. I hope they turn him heel - heel wardlow was a badass. Babyface wardlow got stale. @EliteClubSOB He's being repacked most likely. I hope they turn him heel - heel wardlow was a badass. Babyface wardlow got stale.

Uncle Salem 🎃 (Paul Counelis) @PaulCounelis @EliteClubSOB I was just wondering about that. One of the fastest falls from completely over to afterthought that I've ever seen in pro wrestling. @EliteClubSOB I was just wondering about that. One of the fastest falls from completely over to afterthought that I've ever seen in pro wrestling.

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @EliteClubSOB He is a pretty big dropped ball by booking standards but not uncommon for this company. @EliteClubSOB He is a pretty big dropped ball by booking standards but not uncommon for this company.

Macca. 🤙⭐️ @WrestleMacca @EliteClubSOB they wrote him off with a haircut, Tony Con booking ladies & gentlemen. @EliteClubSOB they wrote him off with a haircut, Tony Con booking ladies & gentlemen.

Zippy the Giant Pinhead 👳🏽‍♀️🏳️‍🌈 @ZippythePinh3ad



They ruined Wardlow at this point though so I guess if they don’t care, why should us fans? @EliteClubSOB He got his ponytail cut off! “That’s long-term storytelling”, the marks will say. “They’re cooking”They ruined Wardlow at this point though so I guess if they don’t care, why should us fans? @EliteClubSOB He got his ponytail cut off! “That’s long-term storytelling”, the marks will say. “They’re cooking”They ruined Wardlow at this point though so I guess if they don’t care, why should us fans?

Konnan believes the AEW star may have backstage heat

Wardlow's apparent fall from grace has led to many questioning the reason behind it. Wrestling veteran Konnan has come up with a theory that the AEW star could potentially have garnered some backstage heat.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan addressed the Wardog's booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He further criticized the post-match segment after Wardlow's match against Samoa Joe.

"I've met him [Wardlow] a myriad of times and he's always very respectful, very professional, always dresses nice, looks good. He's a star, and you've made a star which is not easy, and then you let it flame out. That's your fault, unless he has heat. And the stupidest things can get you heat nowadays. So people are like walking on eggshells. But, heat or no heat, you should have pushed that guy. He should not have lost to Joe clean like he did, and then afterwards he got bum-rushed again," said Konnan. [From 1:14 to 1:49]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the AEW star.

Do you think Wardlow should join WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes