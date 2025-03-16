"This is hard to watch" - Fans unhappy with AEW over big moment in Ricochet match

Ricochet recently competed on AEW Collision. However, fans are unhappy with a moment that happened during the match.

After the loss to Swerve Strickland at AEW Revolution, Ricochet had a chance to rebound this week on Collision when he competed in the AEW International Title Eliminator tournament. He faced off against Katsuyori Shibata and emerged victorious.

However, one moment from the match caught fans' attention. AEW posted a clip of the moment online, where both The One and Only star and Katsuyori sat down in the middle of the ring and exchanged strikes. At this time, Shibata locked the claw on the former WWE star's head.

The two men had one more exchange in the corner, where Shibata kicked the former Intercontinental Champion in the head. When it looked like he was about to go for a running dropkick in the corner, the Japanese star stopped and slapped his opponent's bald head.

While the fans in attendance cheered for this, people online were not too amused, and they let their voices be heard. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (Image source: AEW on TV's X/Twitter account)

Ricochet jumps to Death Riders' defense

Last year, Jon Moxley formed the Death Riders with the sole mission to take over AEW and transform it into the company it was meant to be. Since then, he has waged war on the entire locker room.

Several stars have tried to step up to the Death Riders, but eventually, they have all failed. While Moxley and his crew have been dominant on TV, they have not resonated with the fans. Many All Elite fans want the company to end The Purveyor of Violence's title run and the current Death Riders storyline. However, the group has found a new supporter.

During his appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, the former WWE star stated that The Death Riders hold everybody accountable, and if anyone wants to stop them, they would have to step up or get beaten up.

"Whenever you’ve got a group like that, holding everybody accountable and holding everyone to a certain standard, people are either going to have to step up, or they’re going to get beat up. And again, everyone can say what they want about Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, but if you’ve got something to say, then go beat them and change it—which no one has. And I’m not saying that’s me. I’m going after Kenny. I’m about to beat Kenny up," Ricochet said. [H/T - Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see how far Ricochet progresses in the International Title Eliminator tournament.

