"This is hard to watch," "What an embarrassment" - Fans react to Chris Jericho's match on AEW Dynamite

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho defended his FTW Championship. However, fans are once again bashing the veteran's performance in the match.

The Learning Tree put his title on the line against Katsuyori Shibata on AEW Dynamite in a brutal FTW Rules matchup. The bout ended after Big Bill showed up to aid Chris Jericho and hit a massive chokeslam on Shibata on the table that allowed Jericho to get the pinfall victory and retain the FTW Championship.

Despite Dynamite being in Jericho's hometown, it did not help tone down the recent criticism the veteran has been receiving every single week. On Twitter/X, a fan mocked a hilarious spot between Jericho and Shibata from the match.

"Real wrestling. Real graps."

Fans were fully behind the above tweet and continued to send go-away heat Chris Jericho's way while bashing AEW for the spot. You can check out some of the reactions below:

"Jericho looks like a half cooked chicken with salt on it. This is hard to watch," wrote one fan.

"What an embarrassment," wrote another.

"Just when I think AEW can't get any worst (sic), they go and do this," tweeted another fan.

Jim Ross reveals an interesting story behind WWE's signing of AEW star Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has been a part of AEW ever since the promotion started. The veteran was its first-ever World Champion and is currently the FTW Champion. He was previously signed to WWE where he captured the World Championship six times and also holds the record for the most Intercontinental Title reigns.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed how he convinced Vince McMahon to sign Chris Jericho. The veteran commentator stated that he showed some clips of Jericho's matches to McMahon which impressed the former President to bring Y2J to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I was always very high on Chris. The only other thing that I had to overcome was the fact - to Vince - that Jericho was not 6 feet tall, and that may sound so b*****it, but it's a fact. Vince loves big guys. Jericho had a great body; he was athlethic; he was in shape; he looked good, but he wasn't 6'2 or '3. He might have been 5'11. That was one hurdle to overcome, to get Vince to sign off on Chris. But when I showed some tape of Jericho in action, like a little highlight reel, he was sold. Because Chris could work with anybody, he still can," Ross said. [48:30 – 49:20]

Chris Jericho having one final run in WWE is an interesting topic as the veteran has stated many times that he's having fun in his current position in AEW. It will be interesting to see if Jericho returns to the company one day.

