"THIS IS INSANE," "OMG???" - Social media explodes after Tony Khan takes a huge shot at Vince McMahon

AEW President Tony Khan will celebrate his birthday in style when the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite goes head-to-head with NXT this Tuesday, and in the lead-up to the big event, fans have reacted to his surprising shot at Vince McMahon.

The level of hostility between fans on social media has reached a fever pitch ahead of this Tuesday's head-to-head between AEW and NXT, so much so that a portion of WWE fans have tried to get under Tony Khan's skin by saying that they either won't be watching Dynamite and that WWE will win the ratings war.

One fan in particular caught the brunt of Tony's wrath on Twitter when they said they wouldn't be watching, prompting the AEW president to say that no one cares. This led to another fan claiming that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would get a lot of hate for saying such a thing, leading to Khan unleashing a massive shot at the WWE Chairman.

It's safe to say that no one expected Tony Khan to say something like this, which has resulted in a lot of fans reacting to the comment on social media, and it seems that a lot of people found the comment rather hilarious.

Tony Khan made this Tuesday's edition of AEW Dynamite even bigger

Following the news that WWE would be airing the first 30 minutes of NXT this Tuesday commercial-free, Tony Khan had the mindset of 'anything you can do, I can do better.'

Not only did Khan announce that the first 30 minutes of Dynamite would also air commercial-free, but that the show would also have a half-hour "Buy-In" airing on YouTube before the show goes live, with the show having a huge title match added to it in order to bring more fans in.

The announced match will see Eddie Kingston defending both the ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships against Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki. The "Murder Grandpa," as fans like to call him, was last seen in AEW on the July 29 edition of Collision when he showed up to face Darby Allin.

Minoru Suzuki was also drafted in to be a part of another "Buy-In" event when WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage briefly went head-to-head in 2021, with Suzuki having a dream match against Bryan Danielson on that night.

Are you excited for AEW and NXT to go head-to-head?