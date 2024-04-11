“THIS IS WHAT CM PUNK WAS FIRED OVER?” - Fans angry with Tony Khan after AEW airs All In backstage fight footage

Fans were angry after AEW aired the infamous CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage footage from All In on Dynamite tonight. There was a lot of anticipation about what will be shown ever since it was announced last week.

Punk went in on Tony Khan and The Elite on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and made some remarkable statements that clearly angered the AEW higher ups. The Young Bucks took some shots at CM Punk, though they never named him, and then aired the footage on Dynamite.

It showed Punk and Perry getting into a scuffle after staring down each other for a few seconds. They were then separated by Samoa Joe, Hook, Chris Hero and Jerry Lynn in the backstage area. Naturally, the fans had a lot to say about the whole footage and were disappointed that it was such a 'nothing-burger.'

They said that they were shocked to see that Punk was fired over such a small incident.

Others made fun of Tony Khan and how he said he feared for his life during the entire ordeal. Few pointed out they were unable to see Tony in the entire fracas.

Some fans though were of the opinion that the video could very well end up proving Punk right and endorsed everything he'd said in the past.

A fan finally stated that he couldn't take Khan seriously again after all the theatrics surrounding this video and the hype behind it.

Drew McIntyre sends out warning to CM Punk

Despite all that is happening in AEW, CM Punk is enjoying a new lease of life back in WWE. He had a huge say in WrestleMania 40 after he helped, inadvertently, Damian Priest defeat Drew McIntyre to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

On Monday Night RAW, he once again got the better of Drew McIntyre and distracted him in his match and helped Jey Uso become the number one contender for Priest’s newly won title.

After suffering yet another embarrassment at the hands of The Second City Saint, the Scotsman took to Twitter to vent his anger and sent out a chilling warning.

"I will never forgive CM Punk for ruining this moment," he wrote.

This rivalry between the two stars is definitely going to be the most talked about going into the summer and it will be interesting to see how the storyline will develop between the two of them.

