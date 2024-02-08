"This man will retire in wheelchair" - Fans can't believe Sting agreed to a dangerous spot on AEW Dynamite

The Icon Sting, currently signed with AEW, is on the road to his retirement, and it looks like The Vigilante has decided that we will go out with a bang and not with a whimper.

While his final match has been penciled in for AEW Revolution in Match 2024, he is in an active feud with Ricky Starkz and Big Bill, along with his tag team partner Darby Allin.

The Vigilante is not missing a single step while competing with these young wrestlers, as was evident during a recent spot in their Tornado match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Dynamite. During the match, the action spilled out of the ring. While Ricky Starks and Big Bill started thrashing the lone Darby Allin, Sting executed a dive on his opponents from the upper stands.

The spot went viral online, and the reactions were immediate:

Expand Tweet

Check out the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sting has shocked the fans with other spots in his AEW matches earlier as well

"Off the ledge and through the tables" is how another dangerous spot that Sting was involved in on Dynamite could be described. During his match with Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita, the former tried to powerbomb Sting, but the veteran reversed the move and turned it into a Scorpion Death Drop from the ledge into the tables.

The Icon has been called out for his risky moves, but it looks like he's not listening. All the risky moves that he's taking right now could mean that audiences should gear up for an absolute slobber-knocker of a match when he will be in the ring for the last time - apparently - at Revolution.

What do you think? Should The Icon tone down his spots or go all out? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE