"This match has had a longer buildup than Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso" - Fans react to AEW possibly booking major bout to end lengthy feud

The wrestling world erupted, claiming that a current AEW feud between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee has seemingly been building up for way too long.

Both Lee and Strickland officially split up back in December last year. The break-up happened during the Holiday Special episode of Dynamite. Following that, The Limitless One was written off television for a few months.

Following his absence, a majority of people suggested that he returns to WWE under Triple H's regime to revive his career. However, a few weeks ago, Lee made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and teamed up with 'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes to take on the Mogul Affiliates.

A recent report from Fightful Select claimed that the promotion is planning to have a singles match between the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Upon seeing the report, fans were quick to call out the Jacksonville-based promotion claiming that they have prolonged this feud to have their first one-on-one match.

Some even went on to claim that this story has run its course and has gone longer than the feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Check out the reactions below:

Jim ☝️ @KeepChoppinJim @_PWChronicle @FightfulSelect This match has had a longer buildup than Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso @_PWChronicle @FightfulSelect This match has had a longer buildup than Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso 💀

"It’s been like 8 months bruh this s*** still going on," a fan tweeted.

Check out the whole tweet here.

Given the fact that the aforementioned report did not specify the date when the match would take place, people wondered when this bout was going to take place.

Some felt that the match should take place at the upcoming London pay-per-view, All In.

Conner Hays @AEWFanGuy18 @_PWChronicle @FightfulSelect This feud is gonna on wayyyyyyy to long and there isn’t an end to this. This is literally been going on since last year. @_PWChronicle @FightfulSelect This feud is gonna on wayyyyyyy to long and there isn’t an end to this. This is literally been going on since last year.

WWE veteran Konnan claimed that AEW star Keith Lee completely ignored him

The Limitless One signed with AEW back in 2022 after being released from WWE. Recently, wrestling veteran Konnan opened up about his relationship with Keith Lee.

During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran mentioned that Lee ignored him completely when he showed up in All Elite Wrestling. Konnan stated that it could be because he used to make fun of the former NXT Champion.

“The last time I went to AEW he totally ignored me probably because I’m always—because we make fun. And then when I used to say that he looked like Swerve Strickland’s dad when they used to come out, now he looks like his granddad with the grey hair. Plus, I’m always saying that Michin is not over which is his wife so he probably thinks I have something against him just like Mark Sterling does,” Konnan said.

The veteran mentioned that some people tend to take criticism in the wrong way.

When do you think the match between Lee and Strickland will take place? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes