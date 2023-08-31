"THIS MATCH THIS NEEDS TO MAIN EVENT ALL OUT" - Fans stunned by Orange Cassidy cutting an emotional promo on AEW Dynamite

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy slightly broke character on Dynamite last night and cut a promo. Many were stunned to hear the star speak for that long and especially show emotion. This led to many comments online and perhaps a change in how he's perceived.

Cassidy has been a fan-favorite star, younger wrestling fans especially love The Freshly Squeezed star for his style. Despite this, many veterans have criticized the 39-year-old across his tenure with the promotion for the same reasons. Tony Khan, however, seems to have faith in Cassidy, which is why he's had one of the most successful championship reigns in the promotion.

In the comment section of a Twitter post sharing a clip of Orange Cassidy's promo, fans shared their opinions on the promo. Some believed it truly showed how he's a major name in AEW despite the many criticisms he's faced. Quite a number of comments also urged that his upcoming title defense against Jon Moxley should be the main event of All Out.

However, not all the comments were as positive as those above. Some felt like his character development has been poor over the past few years. One fan mentioned that if Orange wants to be a main event star, he should follow Bryan Danielson's example. Additionally, some noted that he was booed during his promo, and they believed this was due to how tired the audience had become of his constant victories.

This is notably not the first time in recent history that fans get to hear Orange Cassidy speak for an extended time. Leading up to his previous title defense against Wheeler Yuta earlier this month, the star also cut a lengthy promo. Could this indicate a persona change for Cassidy down the line?

Jon Moxley could just walk away with the victory at AEW All Out

While the clash between Moxley and Cassidy was announced last night, it was the rumored plan all along. But taking into consideration how long Orange Cassidy has held the belt, could he still suffer a loss to Jon Moxley? Dave Meltzer believes this could just be the final outcome.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer broke the news about the bout and how he believes that Moxley will walk away with the win.

“Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley are going to have a match. We know that, for the International Title. I think that Moxley is going to win the title, because Orange has held it for so long.”

It remains to be seen if the former AEW World Champion will pick up another title this weekend. If The Purveyor of Violence does pick up the belt, he'll be one title away from becoming AEW's first Triple Crown Champion.